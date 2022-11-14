Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Doyle Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,243,000 after acquiring an additional 784,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

WMT traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.04. 92,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,107. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

