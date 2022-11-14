Warburg Research Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Grenke Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:GLJ opened at €21.84 ($21.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.69. Grenke has a 1 year low of €17.99 ($17.99) and a 1 year high of €34.70 ($34.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

