Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,598 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $60,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,251. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

