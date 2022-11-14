Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR):

11/10/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £151.47 ($174.40) price target on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/9/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £134 ($154.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £136 ($156.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £129 ($148.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/7/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £110 ($126.66) price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £138 ($158.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/19/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating.

10/17/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £136 ($156.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/3/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £128 ($147.38) to £136 ($156.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 152.94 ($1.76) during trading hours on Monday, hitting £115.17 ($132.61). 472,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,512.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 1 year high of £123.20 ($141.85).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

