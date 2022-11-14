Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Surface Oncology (SURF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF):

11/3/2022 – Surface Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Surface Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00.

11/3/2022 – Surface Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $3.00.

11/3/2022 – Surface Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $6.00.

Surface Oncology Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. 344,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 440.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

