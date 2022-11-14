Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 56.5% in October

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. 34,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

