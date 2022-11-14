Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.71% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $114,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,068. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.