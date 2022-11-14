Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,266 shares during the period. Whole Earth Brands comprises 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Whole Earth Brands worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $3,506,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 8,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

