WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Down 24.6% in October

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Price Performance

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. 517,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,911. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $591,900 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 171,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.