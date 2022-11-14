WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.14. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.