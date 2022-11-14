William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.66 Million Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,171,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,373 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $80,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Conduent by 42.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNDT stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.72.

About Conduent

Several research firms have commented on CNDT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

