William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.74 Million Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,077 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.98% of UMH Properties worth $28,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE UMH opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,328 shares of company stock worth $51,930. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.