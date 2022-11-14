William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 58.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,209,632 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

