William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 278,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terex by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 248,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,450. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

