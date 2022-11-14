William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 88,093 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,093 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Spire worth $34,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spire by 73.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Spire Stock Down 0.8 %

Spire Profile

Shares of SR stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

