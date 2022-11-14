William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Plexus worth $36,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Plexus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $189,568.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $189,568.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,927. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

