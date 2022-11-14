William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 231.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $155.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.18. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,504. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

