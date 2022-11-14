William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,174 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Power Integrations worth $31,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.00 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

