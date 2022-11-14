Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 645,973 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $940.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

