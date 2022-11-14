World Mobile Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.79 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $45.79 million and $569,961.95 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,709,718 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

