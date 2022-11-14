WOW-token Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $449.20 million and $20.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.01718686 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000523 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.01790297 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04494985 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $740.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.