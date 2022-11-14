Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $165.86 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $16,405.11 or 0.99686545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00586545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.86 or 0.30536324 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 238,013 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

