Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Xencor Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 371,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 364.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

