XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $59.46 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $59.46 million and approximately $803,392.20 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,715.53 or 0.99981854 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00245347 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00415223 USD and is down -10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $556,907.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.