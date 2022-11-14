Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

YUM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,149. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

