Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.
Yum! Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %
YUM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,149. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85.
YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.
Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
