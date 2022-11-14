Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,153 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Zuora worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zuora by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Zuora by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 339,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,440. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

