0x (ZRX) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. 0x has a market cap of $157.09 million and $24.11 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00579982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,077.57 or 0.30210314 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

