120 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $266.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.67.

