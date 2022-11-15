14,304 Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 157.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

