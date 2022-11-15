1,440 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. 125,597 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.