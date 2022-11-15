178,307 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Herc by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Herc by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $196.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

