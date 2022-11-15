180 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,646 shares of company stock worth $7,504,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.36. The stock had a trading volume of 81,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The company has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

