195,181 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,504,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,102,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

