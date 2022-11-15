1eco Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $93.34 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One 1eco token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00008363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $93.34 million and approximately $1,569.19 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00584617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.22 or 0.30451734 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000086 BTC.

1eco Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

