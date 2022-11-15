20,000 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

