25,313 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,856. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04.

