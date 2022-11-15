301 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,730 shares of company stock worth $10,810,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

