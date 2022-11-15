30,409 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,646 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 42,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,616. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

