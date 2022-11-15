331,179 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 331,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $77,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

