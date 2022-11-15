360 DigiTech, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 2,581,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 310,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

