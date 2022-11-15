4,337 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

