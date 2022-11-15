65,000 Shares in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BioSig Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gray Fleming acquired 36,036 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $42,522.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,522.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 143,102 shares of company stock valued at $154,388 in the last 90 days. 16.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioSig Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,724. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.