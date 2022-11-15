8,343 Shares in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Caesarstone by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

