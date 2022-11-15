A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $32.69 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.20.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

