ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,233.53

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $89.42 million and $24,233.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,003.34 or 0.99975718 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00243491 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00087754 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,263.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

