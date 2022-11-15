Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 103,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,551 shares.The stock last traded at $374.94 and had previously closed at $374.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.77.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 420.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.