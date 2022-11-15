ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) EVP Purchases $56,400.00 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 459,967 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 451,298 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 265,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

