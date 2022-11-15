Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Acme United Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.93. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

