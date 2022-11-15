ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Lowered to $15.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 1,360,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in ACV Auctions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

