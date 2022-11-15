ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) by 477.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

